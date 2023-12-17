Will Justin Watson pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson's 40 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 350 yards (31.8 per game) and two scores.

Watson has made two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1 Week 14 Bills 1 1 18 0

