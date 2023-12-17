Will Jerick McKinnon pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has 17 carries for 49 yards (4.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

McKinnon has also caught 22 passes for 173 yards (15.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

McKinnon has one rushing touchdown this year.

He has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0 Week 14 Bills 4 19 1 3 18 0

