Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 contest against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Isiah Pacheco and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 15, Pacheco has 176 carries for 779 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 33 receptions (38 targets) for 209 yards.

Keep an eye on Pacheco's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Chiefs have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Jerick McKinnon (FP/knee): 17 Rush Att; 49 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 779 6 4.4 38 33 209 1

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.