The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are listed as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the New England Patriots (3-10). For this game, the over/under has been set at 37 points.

Before the Chiefs meet the Patriots, here are their recent betting insights and trends. As the Patriots prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-9.5) 37 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-9.5) 37 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Chiefs vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Kansas City is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have covered every time (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of Kansas City's 13 games with a set total.

New England is 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

This year, four of New England's 13 games have hit the over.

