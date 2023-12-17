The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) hit the road to match up against the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs score 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 per outing the Patriots give up.

The Chiefs rack up 54.4 more yards per game (361.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (306.9).

This season, Kansas City racks up 107.8 yards per game on the ground, 19.6 more than New England allows per outing (88.2).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, 10 more than the Patriots' takeaways (12).

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs score 21 points per game in away games (1.5 fewer than overall), and allow 19.5 away from home (two more than overall).

On the road, the Chiefs pick up fewer yards (350.7 per game) than overall (361.3). They also allow more (319.3 per game) than overall (299.9).

On the road, the Chiefs pick up more rushing yards (108.5 per game) than they do overall (107.8). They also give up fewer rushing yards in road games (109.5) than they do overall (114.9).

The Chiefs convert 48.6% of third downs on the road (1.4% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 42.1% in road games (3.9% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.