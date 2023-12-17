One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Most of the key contributors for the Chiefs and the Patriots will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +440

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 48.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Noah Gray - - 9.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 63.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 251.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 16.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 56.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 14.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 15.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 30.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 19.5 (-118) Ezekiel Elliott - 62.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 26.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 188.5 (-113) - - Demario Douglas - - 45.5 (-113)

