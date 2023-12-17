Will Caleb Jones Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 17?
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Caleb Jones score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
