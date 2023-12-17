Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the nine Big 12 bowl season games is Georgia Tech vs. UCF -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 17 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 16.6 points

Time: 5:45 PM ET

Date: December 28

TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Oklahoma +3 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.1 points

Time: 9:15 PM ET

Date: December 28

TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: UNLV +12.5 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.5 points

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: December 26

TV Channel: ESPN

Best Week 17 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Projected Total: 59.6 points

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Date: December 22

TV Channel: ESPN

Over 54.5 - North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers

Projected Total: 60.6 points

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Date: December 27

TV Channel: ESPN

Over 47.5 - NC State vs. Kansas State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Total: 53.4 points

Time: 5:45 PM ET

Date: December 28

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 17 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 12-1 (9-1 Big 12) 36.2 / 17.5 475.9 / 321.9 Oklahoma State 9-4 (7-3 Big 12) 29.5 / 29.0 421.1 / 441.5 Oklahoma 10-2 (7-2 Big 12) 43.2 / 22.3 502.4 / 390.2 West Virginia 8-4 (6-3 Big 12) 31.6 / 27.5 438.2 / 384.3 Iowa State 7-5 (6-3 Big 12) 26.3 / 21.7 358.2 / 349.3 Kansas State 8-4 (6-3 Big 12) 37.8 / 21.2 446.3 / 370.3 Texas Tech 7-6 (5-4 Big 12) 27.4 / 26.0 386.7 / 390.7 Kansas 8-4 (5-4 Big 12) 33.6 / 25.8 434.0 / 377.6 UCF 6-6 (3-6 Big 12) 32.5 / 25.4 492.3 / 392.8 TCU 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) 31.3 / 27.8 466.3 / 408.3 BYU 5-7 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 29.8 309.8 / 417.7 Houston 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) 23.7 / 31.5 360.2 / 423.9 Baylor 3-9 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 33.3 377.8 / 421.3 Cincinnati 3-9 (1-8 Big 12) 24.1 / 30.0 426.1 / 402.8

