Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the nine Big 12 bowl season games is Georgia Tech vs. UCF -- for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.4 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV +9 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Read more on the best bets for this game
Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - NC State vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66 - Kansas vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Read more on the best bets for this game
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|12-1 (9-1 Big 12)
|36.2 / 17.5
|475.9 / 321.9
|Oklahoma State
|9-4 (7-3 Big 12)
|29.5 / 29.0
|421.1 / 441.5
|Oklahoma
|10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
|43.2 / 22.3
|502.4 / 390.2
|West Virginia
|8-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|31.6 / 27.5
|438.2 / 384.3
|Iowa State
|7-5 (6-3 Big 12)
|26.3 / 21.7
|358.2 / 349.3
|Kansas State
|8-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|37.8 / 21.2
|446.3 / 370.3
|Texas Tech
|7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
|27.4 / 26.0
|386.7 / 390.7
|Kansas
|8-4 (5-4 Big 12)
|33.6 / 25.8
|434.0 / 377.6
|UCF
|6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 25.8
|487.1 / 391.1
|TCU
|5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 27.8
|466.3 / 408.3
|BYU
|5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 29.8
|309.8 / 417.7
|Houston
|4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.7 / 31.5
|360.2 / 423.9
|Baylor
|3-9 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 33.3
|377.8 / 421.3
|Cincinnati
|3-9 (1-8 Big 12)
|24.1 / 30.0
|426.1 / 402.8
Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.