The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Bowen Byram score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700

Byram stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Byram has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 25:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

