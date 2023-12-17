Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 43 points in 30 games.

Rantanen has chipped in with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists).

Cale Makar has posted eight goals and 29 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (29th in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl is among the top options on offense for San Jose, with 24 points this season, as he has put up nine goals and 15 assists in 29 games.

With 19 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 16 assists through 23 games, Granlund is crucial for San Jose's offense.

This season, William Eklund has scored seven goals and contributed seven assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 5-7-1 in 14 games this season, conceding 43 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 376 saves and an .897 save percentage, 43rd in the league.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 6th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.13 32nd 13th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.83 32nd 10th 32.2 Shots 25.8 32nd 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 36.3 32nd 18th 19.47% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 7th 85.15% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 28th

