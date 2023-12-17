Sunday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) and the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Sharks (+260) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 30 games this season.

The Avalanche are 17-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Sharks have been an underdog in 30 games this season, with nine upset wins (30.0%).

Colorado has been a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

San Jose has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by +260 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 2-8 5-4-1 6.4 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.20 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-0 6-4-0 6.1 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 3.10 5 23.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 0 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.