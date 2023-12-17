Sunday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and the USC Trojans (5-4) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Auburn squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.3)

Auburn (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to USC's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Trojans' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (70th in college basketball).

The 40.4 rebounds per game Auburn averages rank 48th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 33.6 its opponents record per outing.

Auburn knocks down 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Tigers rank 47th in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (224th in college basketball).

USC ranks 157th in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.7 its opponents average.

USC knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

USC and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 13.3 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (144th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.