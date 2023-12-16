The Wichita State Shockers (7-1) will meet the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Wichita State Players to Watch

Xavier Bell: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Colby Rogers: 16.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny Pohto: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Quincy Ballard: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK Dalen Ridgnal: 9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 190th 71 Points Scored 65.7 321st 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 157th 13.3 Assists 13.9 109th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

