Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (7-1) will meet the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Xavier Bell: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colby Rogers: 16.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Dalen Ridgnal: 9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|190th
|71
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
