The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears give up (69.2).

When it scores more than 69.2 points, Wichita State is 2-0.

Missouri State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Bears put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers allow (67.7).

Missouri State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Wichita State is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

This season the Bears are shooting 37.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers give up.

The Shockers' 37.1 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Bears have conceded.

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50) DJ McCarty: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Salese Blow: 9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%

Wichita State Schedule