The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears give up (69.2).
  • When it scores more than 69.2 points, Wichita State is 2-0.
  • Missouri State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Bears put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers allow (67.7).
  • Missouri State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
  • Wichita State is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
  • This season the Bears are shooting 37.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers give up.
  • The Shockers' 37.1 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Bears have conceded.

Wichita State Leaders

  • Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)
  • DJ McCarty: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Salese Blow: 9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Louis W 78-59 Charles Koch Arena
12/4/2023 Houston Christian L 49-44 Charles Koch Arena
12/10/2023 Kansas L 76-56 Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Oral Roberts - Charles Koch Arena
12/30/2023 Tulane - Charles Koch Arena

