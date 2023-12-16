How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears give up (69.2).
- When it scores more than 69.2 points, Wichita State is 2-0.
- Missouri State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Bears put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers allow (67.7).
- Missouri State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
- Wichita State is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
- This season the Bears are shooting 37.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers give up.
- The Shockers' 37.1 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Bears have conceded.
Wichita State Leaders
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)
- DJ McCarty: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Salese Blow: 9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 78-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/4/2023
|Houston Christian
|L 49-44
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/30/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
