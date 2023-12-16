The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Shockers are the fourth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 315th.
  • The Shockers record 78.3 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis give up.
  • Wichita State is 7-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.9).
  • The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.5.
  • At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond W 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri L 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 79-69 Intrust Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Illinois - Charles Koch Arena
12/21/2023 Kansas State - T-Mobile Center
12/30/2023 Kansas - T-Mobile Center

