How to Watch Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Shockers are the fourth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 315th.
- The Shockers record 78.3 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis give up.
- Wichita State is 7-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.9).
- The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.5.
- At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|W 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 79-69
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/30/2023
|Kansas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
