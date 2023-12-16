The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Shockers are the fourth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 315th.

The Shockers record 78.3 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis give up.

Wichita State is 7-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.9).

The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.5.

At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule