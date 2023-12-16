Saturday's game that pits the Wichita State Shockers (7-3) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at Charles Koch Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Wichita State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Southern Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.2)

Wichita State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers average 78.3 points per game (116th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (185th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Wichita State wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It is collecting 45.3 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.2 per outing.

Wichita State makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (215th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Shockers rank 182nd in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 96th in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wichita State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (138th in college basketball play), three more than the 8.4 it forces on average (359th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.