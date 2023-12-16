For bracketology insights on Wichita State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Wichita State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wichita State ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 109

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State's best wins

Wichita State captured its best win of the season on November 19, when it defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 122 in the RPI rankings, 88-69. Colby Rogers, as the top point-getter in the win over Saint Louis, posted 20 points, while Xavier Bell was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

76-59 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 6

69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 158/RPI) on December 16

80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on November 29

71-61 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 195/RPI) on November 9

80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Shockers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Wichita State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Wichita State faces the 93rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Shockers have 20 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Wichita St's 20 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wichita State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wichita State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.