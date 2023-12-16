2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wichita State March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology insights on Wichita State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
How Wichita State ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|109
Wichita State's best wins
Wichita State captured its best win of the season on November 19, when it defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 122 in the RPI rankings, 88-69. Colby Rogers, as the top point-getter in the win over Saint Louis, posted 20 points, while Xavier Bell was second on the squad with 20.
Next best wins
- 76-59 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 6
- 69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 158/RPI) on December 16
- 80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on November 29
- 71-61 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 195/RPI) on November 9
- 80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on November 25
Wichita State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- The Shockers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).
- Wichita State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Wichita State faces the 93rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Shockers have 20 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Wichita St's 20 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wichita State's next game
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
