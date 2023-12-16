Saturday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (3-3) matching up with the Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Shockers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 76-56 loss to Kansas.

Wichita State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 67, Wichita State 64

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 78-59.

Wichita State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 204) on December 1

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 247) on November 8

63-61 over Akron (No. 250) on November 24

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 327) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50) DJ McCarty: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Salese Blow: 9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers put up 62.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

