Wichita State vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (3-3) matching up with the Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Shockers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 76-56 loss to Kansas.
Wichita State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 67, Wichita State 64
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 78-59.
- Wichita State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).
Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 204) on December 1
- 60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 247) on November 8
- 63-61 over Akron (No. 250) on November 24
- 92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 327) on November 20
Wichita State Leaders
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)
- DJ McCarty: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Salese Blow: 9.5 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers put up 62.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.
