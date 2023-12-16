The UCLA Bruins (5-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

UCLA Stats Insights

This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

In games UCLA shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Bruins are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 95th.

The 69.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).

UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 47% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.

The Buckeyes' 80.8 points per game are 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow.

Ohio State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 77.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 61.4.

In home games, UCLA drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

At home, Ohio State knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena 12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule