The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Tatar scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:58 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.