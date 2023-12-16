Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (17-9) and Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) will go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSOK

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder fell to the Kings on Thursday, 128-123. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 43 points (and contributed nine assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 43 6 9 2 0 1 Josh Giddey 18 8 4 3 1 2 Luguentz Dort 17 4 0 2 2 3

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 31.0 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He also averages 2.7 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren's averages on the season are 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Thunder get 12.0 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Thunder get 17.2 points per game from Jalen Williams, plus 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Luguentz Dort provides the Thunder 10.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.5 4.3 6.8 2.9 0.8 0.7 Chet Holmgren 16.7 8.0 2.0 0.7 2.8 1.4 Josh Giddey 10.7 6.5 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.2 Jalen Williams 11.5 3.0 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.7 Isaiah Joe 9.6 2.1 1.0 0.8 0.5 2.3

