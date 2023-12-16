Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -200)
  • The 31 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Saturday.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)
  • Chet Holmgren has scored 16.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has collected eight rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).
  • Holmgren has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Saturday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +132) 1.5 (Over: +126)
  • Saturday's points prop for Josh Giddey is 12.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
  • Giddey has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).
  • He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +182)
  • The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (28.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).
  • Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

