Thunder vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (17-9) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|236.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 11 of 23 games this season.
- The average total for Oklahoma City's games this season is 234 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Oklahoma City's ATS record is 16-7-0 this year.
- The Thunder have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Oklahoma City has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
Thunder vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|7
|26.9%
|114.6
|235.1
|110.5
|224
|224.3
|Thunder
|11
|47.8%
|120.5
|235.1
|113.5
|224
|230.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Thunder's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- This year, Oklahoma City is 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-3-0 ATS (.727).
- The Thunder put up 10 more points per game (120.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 14-3 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|16-7
|1-0
|14-9
|Nuggets
|11-15
|6-5
|12-14
Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Nuggets
|120.5
|114.6
|5
|14
|14-3
|10-3
|14-3
|11-2
|113.5
|110.5
|13
|7
|10-3
|10-11
|9-4
|15-6
