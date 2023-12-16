Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) match up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 53.8% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Josh Giddey is putting up 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 29.0 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 30.1% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Reggie Jackson puts up 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Thunder 114.5 Points Avg. 119.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 36.3% Three Point % 40.2%

