Thunder vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (17-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|236.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-5)
|236.5
|-198
|+166
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by seven points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 113.5 per contest (12th in league).
- The teams average 235.1 points per game combined, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 224 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Oklahoma City has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
Thunder Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31.5
|-111
|31.0
|Chet Holmgren
|15.5
|-128
|16.9
|Jalen Williams
|15.5
|-110
|17.2
|Josh Giddey
|11.5
|-128
|12.0
|Luguentz Dort
|11.5
|-105
|10.6
Thunder and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+4000
|+1800
|-
|Nuggets
|+400
|+225
|-
