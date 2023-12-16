Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (17-9) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) hit the court at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 16. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1148.2 1444.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.2 57.8 Fantasy Rank 2 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 31 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. He also averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 120.5 points per game, fifth in league, and giving up 113.5 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +161 scoring differential.

Oklahoma City pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (26th in league) while conceding 46.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.7 boards per game.

The Thunder connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.7 on average.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 16.

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic is posting 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per game.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (sixth in the league).

Denver grabs 44.5 rebounds per game (12th in the league) while conceding 43 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 36.8% from deep while their opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.8 per game (third in the league) and force 12.1 (24th in NBA play).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game 9.4 7.8 Usage Percentage 32.6% 32.3% True Shooting Pct 64% 61% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 20.9% Assist Pct 31.8% 47%

