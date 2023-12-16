Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - December 16
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|31.5
|31.0
|32.5
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.5
|4.3
|Assists
|6.5
|6.4
|6.8
|PRA
|--
|42.9
|43.6
|PR
|--
|36.5
|36.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.8% of his team's total makes.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.5 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 25 assists per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.
- Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/29/2023
|28
|7
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
