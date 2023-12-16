Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sedgwick County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Southeast High School at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberal High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Kansas City High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
