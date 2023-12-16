Ross Colton will be among those in action Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Colton intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ross Colton vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton has averaged 13:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In eight of 29 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Colton has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Colton has an assist in six of 29 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Colton has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 22.7%.

Colton Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

