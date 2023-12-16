The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Kansas has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 77.8% chance to win.

Indiana has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have been listed as an underdog of +260 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 44.4% 79.9 154.2 65.1 138.2 144.5 Indiana 3 42.9% 74.3 154.2 73.1 138.2 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas vs Indiana Insights & Trends

The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks score are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).

When Kansas totals more than 73.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks allow.

Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-5-0 2-4 4-5-0 Indiana 3-4-0 0-1 4-3-0

Kansas vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Indiana 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.