How to Watch the Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Sugar Bears put up 7.0 more points per game (69.2) than the Jayhawks give up (62.2).
- Central Arkansas has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
- Kansas is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 12.8 more points than the Sugar Bears give up (58.1).
- Kansas is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- Central Arkansas has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Sugar Bears concede to opponents (33.9%).
- The Sugar Bears shoot 41.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Jayhawks concede.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 60.8 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
- S'Mya Nichols: 14.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 63-52
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-57
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.