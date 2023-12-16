The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears put up 7.0 more points per game (69.2) than the Jayhawks give up (62.2).

Central Arkansas has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.

Kansas is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 12.8 more points than the Sugar Bears give up (58.1).

Kansas is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.1 points.

Central Arkansas has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

The Jayhawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Sugar Bears concede to opponents (33.9%).

The Sugar Bears shoot 41.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Jayhawks concede.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 60.8 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 60.8 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) S'Mya Nichols: 14.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Schedule