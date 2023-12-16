If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Kansas State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kansas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 41 NR 70

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State's best wins

When Kansas State took down the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 45 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-71 in overtime on December 5, it was its best victory of the season. In the victory over Villanova, Arthur Kaluma tallied a team-high 26 points. Cam Carter came through with 16 points.

Next best wins

73-70 over Providence (No. 57/RPI) on November 17

91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 121/RPI) on November 13

75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on December 9

88-78 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 196/RPI) on November 28

83-75 at home over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Kansas State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Kansas State has the 80th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Wildcats' 20 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to KSU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.