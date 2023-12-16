The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (51.5).

North Florida has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.

Kansas State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.6 points.

The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (76) than the Ospreys give up (68.3).

Kansas State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

North Florida is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 76 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys give up.

The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 65.3 FG%

19.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 65.3 FG% Serena Sundell: 10.0 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

10.0 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Gabby Gregory: 8.1 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

8.1 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Kansas State Schedule