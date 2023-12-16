How to Watch the Kansas State vs. North Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (51.5).
- North Florida has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.
- Kansas State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (76) than the Ospreys give up (68.3).
- Kansas State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- North Florida is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 76 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys give up.
- The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 65.3 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 10.0 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Gabby Gregory: 8.1 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|W 79-37
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|W 101-39
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 84-56
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Southern
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
