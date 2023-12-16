The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Ospreys put up 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (51.5).
  • North Florida has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.
  • Kansas State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (76) than the Ospreys give up (68.3).
  • Kansas State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • North Florida is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 76 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 47% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys give up.
  • The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 19.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 65.3 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 10.0 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Gabby Gregory: 8.1 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State W 79-37 Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese W 101-39 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 Missouri W 84-56 St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/16/2023 North Florida - Bramlage Coliseum
12/18/2023 Oral Roberts - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Southern - Bramlage Coliseum

