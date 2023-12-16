Kansas State vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-50 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.
In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 84-56 against Missouri.
Kansas State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 82, North Florida 50
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 65-58 win on November 16, which was their best win of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).
- Kansas State has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25
- 75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 83) on November 19
- 84-56 over Missouri (No. 111) on December 9
- 79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 117) on December 1
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 65.3 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 10 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Gabby Gregory: 8.1 PTS, 33 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 51.5 per contest (11th in college basketball).
