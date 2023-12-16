Will Kansas be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Kansas' full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Preseason national championship odds: +1000

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 2 2 11

Kansas' best wins

Kansas registered its best win of the season on December 1, when it defeated the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65. Kevin McCullar led the way against UConn, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was KJ Adams with 18 points.

Next best wins

69-60 over Tennessee (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 22

89-84 over Kentucky (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 14

75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 70/RPI) on December 16

73-64 at home over Missouri (No. 94/RPI) on December 9

99-61 at home over Manhattan (No. 154/RPI) on November 10

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Kansas has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Kansas is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Kansas gets the 46th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jayhawks have 20 games remaining this season, including 15 against teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.

Kansas has 20 games left this season, including eight contests versus Top 25 teams.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Yale Bulldogs

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Yale Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

