The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Indiana matchup.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Kansas is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Indiana has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four Hoosiers games this season have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (third-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1000 at the start of the season to +1100.

The implied probability of Kansas winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

