The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-7.5) 146.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-7.5) 147.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Kansas is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.
  • Indiana has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of four Hoosiers games this season have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (third-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
  • The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1000 at the start of the season to +1100.
  • The implied probability of Kansas winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

