Kansas vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Indiana matchup.
Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-7.5)
|146.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-7.5)
|147.5
|-295
|+235
Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Kansas is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.
- Indiana has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four Hoosiers games this season have hit the over.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (third-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
- The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1000 at the start of the season to +1100.
- The implied probability of Kansas winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.
