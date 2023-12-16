The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.

The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks record are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).

Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in road games (74).

In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).

Kansas drained 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule