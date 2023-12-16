The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.

The Jayhawks record 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers give up.

Kansas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74.0).

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

Kansas sunk 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule