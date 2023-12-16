The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.

The Jayhawks record 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers allow.

When Kansas puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 5-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged on the road (74).

The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).

At home, Kansas drained 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

