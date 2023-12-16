How to Watch Kansas vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on CBS.
Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
- Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.
- The Jayhawks record 6.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).
- Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas posted 78.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in road games (74).
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 in away games.
- Kansas averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
