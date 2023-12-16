The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.

The Jayhawks record 6.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).

Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas posted 78.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in road games (74).

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 in away games.

Kansas averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

