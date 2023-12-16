Saturday's contest that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Kansas vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.7)

Kansas (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 4-3-0 and the Jayhawks are 4-5-0.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.9 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Kansas is 82nd in the nation at 39.0 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Kansas knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (40th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 29.9%.

Kansas loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (238th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

