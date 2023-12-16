Saturday's game that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, the Kansas versus Indiana matchup has a predicted point spread that matches the actual spread (7.5). The two sides are projected to eclipse the 146.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Line: Kansas -7.5

Kansas -7.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -350, Indiana +260

Kansas vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Kansas is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Indiana's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Hoosiers games have gone over four times. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (55th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Kansas is 85th in the nation at 39 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Kansas connects on 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.6 (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Jayhawks' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 53rd in college basketball, and the 83.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (237th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and allowing 73.1 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential.

Indiana ranks 285th in the nation at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.7 its opponents average.

Indiana makes 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball) while shooting 27.2% from deep (346th in college basketball). It is making 5.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game at 34.4%.

Indiana loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12 (199th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

