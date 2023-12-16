Saturday's game features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) clashing at Assembly Hall (on December 16) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for Kansas.

Based on our computer prediction, the Kansas versus Indiana game has a predicted point spread that equals the actual spread (7.5). The two teams are projected to exceed the 146.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Line: Kansas -7.5

Kansas -7.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -350, Indiana +260

Kansas vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Kansas has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Indiana's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Jayhawks are 4-5-0 and the Hoosiers are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

Kansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. It is recording 39 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3 per contest.

Kansas connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from deep.

The Jayhawks rank 53rd in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (237th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +11 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.1 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 285th in the nation. Their opponents grab 33.7.

Indiana hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball) while shooting 27.2% from deep (346th in college basketball). It is making 5.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game at 34.4%.

Indiana has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (199th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (279th in college basketball).

