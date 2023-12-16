On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Josh Manson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

