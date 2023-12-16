Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Johnson County, Kansas today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McPherson High School at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springdale High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.