When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 2.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

