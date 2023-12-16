Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
Should you wager on Fredrik Olofsson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- Olofsson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:48
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
