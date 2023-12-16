Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets matchup at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 22:34 per game.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Mikko Rantanen has 37 points (1.3 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Cale Makar has eight goals and 29 assists for Colorado.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Scheifele's 31 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 11 goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3

