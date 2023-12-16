For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

Cogliano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

